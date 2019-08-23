Candidate For Zaporizhia Governor Post Turinok Declares UAH 0.5 Million Of Income For 2018

A candidate for the post of the chairperson of the Zaporizhia Regional State Administration, Vitalii Turinok, declared UAH 484,157 of income for 2018.

This is evidenced by the data of the Unified State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Perform State or Local Government Functions, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Of these, the salary in the Rivne House-Building Plant amounted to UAH 184,200, UAH 192,500 - dividends from Intrade LLC, UAH 106,950 - dividends from West-Prom LLC, UAH 360 - a gift in non-monetary from the house-building plant.

His spouse, Halyna, declared UAH 128,400 of salary in the Rivne House-Building Plant, UAH 49,900 - income from the alienation of movable property, and UAH 360 - a gift in non-monetary form from the house-building plant.

Turinok does not have real estate, his spouse owns a house with an area of ​​737.5 square meters and an apartment with an area of 71.78 square meters in Zaporizhia, and also rents a land plot with an area of​2,884 square meters in Zaporizhia.

Turinok does not have a car, his spouse owns a Mazda 6 car, bought in 2018 for UAH 807,000.

Turinok is the owner (controller) of West-Prom LLC (Lutsk), Intrade LLC (Lutsk) and Rivne House-Building Plant OJSC (Rivne).

On his account at Credit Dnepr Bank there are UAH 55,800, USD 1,100 and EUR 82.

Turinok declared USD 170,000 and EUR 120,000 in cash, his spouse has USD 31,000 and EUR 23,000 in cash.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 21, the Cabinet of Ministers approved draft presidential decrees on the appointment of Vladyslav Skalskyi as chairperson of the Vinnytsia Regional State Administration, Vitalii Turinok - as chairperson of the Zaporizhia Regional State Administration, and Vitalii Koval - as chairperson of the Rivne Regional State Administration.

In 2003-2011, Turinok was the board chairperson of the Rivne House-Building Plant, since 2012 - the manager for regional development of this plant.