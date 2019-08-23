SBI Serves Ex-Head Of Police In Dnipropetrovsk Region Hlukhovera Suspected Of Abuse Of Office And Unlawful Detention Of Patrol Police Officers With Charge Papers

SBI Serves Ex-Head Of Police In Dnipropetrovsk Region Hlukhovera Suspected Of Abuse Of Office And Unlawful Det

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has served former head of the police in Dnipropetrovsk region, Vitalii Hlukhovera, suspected of abuse of office and unlawful detention of patrol police officers, with charge papers.

First deputy director of the Bureau, Olha Varchenko, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The pre-trial investigation is underway.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is investigating alleged abuse of office by Hlukhovera.