SBI Serves Ex-Head Of Police In Dnipropetrovsk Region Hlukhovera Suspected Of Abuse Of Office And Unlawful Detention Of Patrol Police Officers With Charge Papers

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has served former head of the police in Dnipropetrovsk region, Vitalii Hlukhovera, suspected of abuse of office and unlawful detention of patrol police officers, with charge papers.\r\nFirst deputy director of the Bureau, Olha Varchenko, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nThe pre-trial investigation is underway.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is investigating alleged abuse of office by Hlukhovera.