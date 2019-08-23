Industrial Output Down 0.2% In July

In July 2019, manufacturing output decreased by 0.2% (uncorrected by the effect of calendar days) and by 1.1% (corrected) over July 2018.

Ukrainian News Agency has learned this from a statement of the State Statistics Service.

At that, in July 2019, manufacturing output increased by 3.6% (uncorrected by the effect of calendar days) and decreased by 0.6% (corrected) over June 2019.

Over the first seven months of 2018, manufacturing output increased by 0.4% year over year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June 2019, manufacturing output decreased by 2.3% (uncorrected by the effect of calendar days) and by 1.3% (corrected) over June 2018.

In 2018, manufacturing output increased by 1.1% over 2017.

In 2017, manufacturing output decreased by 0.1% over 2016.