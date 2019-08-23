NACP Asks NACB To Investigate Kherson Regional Council’s Head Manher For Failing To Declare His Wife’s Income Of UAH 0.6 Million

NACP Asks NACB To Investigate Kherson Regional Council’s Head Manher For Failing To Declare His Wife’s Income

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has asked the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) to open criminal proceedings against the Kherson regional council’s head Vladyslav Manher for failing to declare his wife’s income of UAH 590,000.

The press service of the NACP announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Kherson regional council’s Chairman Vladyslav Manher did not provide information about the income of a family member (wife) in the form of dividends from Ekozerno LLC in his declaration for 2016 (amended). The established false information in the Kherson regional council chairman’s declaration involves a total amount of almost UAH 590,000," the statement said.

The NACP decided to send its conclusion to the NACB.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine suspects Manger’s close relatives of financing the foreign sojourn of crime boss Oleksii Levin (Moskalenko), who is suspected of involvement in the murder of acting chief administrative officer of the Kherson Mayor’s Office and anti-corruption activist Kateryna Handziuk.