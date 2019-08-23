subscribe to newsletter
24.95 25.3
27.6 28.35
˟
23 August 2019, Friday, 19:23 10
Politics 2019-08-23T19:24:10+03:00
Ukrainian news
Razumkov: Touch Button At Rada Not Envisioned By Law

Razumkov: Touch Button At Rada Not Envisioned By Law

Leader of the Servant of the People party, Dmytro Razumkov, said that introduction of a touch button at the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is not envisioned by the law.

He has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The future parliamentarian noted that such a system might have problems with certification as it is kept for over 12 years, and that it does not counteract piano voting.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 9, the Verkhovna Rada administration expressed doubts regarding the launch of the touch button before the opening of the new Verkhovna Rada session on August 29.

Больше новостей о: Verkhovna Rada Servant of the People party Dmytro Razumkov touch button

Archive
News
No results found.
No results found.
No results found.
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok