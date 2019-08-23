Razumkov: Touch Button At Rada Not Envisioned By Law

Leader of the Servant of the People party, Dmytro Razumkov, said that introduction of a touch button at the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is not envisioned by the law.

He has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The future parliamentarian noted that such a system might have problems with certification as it is kept for over 12 years, and that it does not counteract piano voting.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 9, the Verkhovna Rada administration expressed doubts regarding the launch of the touch button before the opening of the new Verkhovna Rada session on August 29.