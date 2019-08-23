Group For Preparation Of 1st Session Of New Rada Sets Seats For Parties At Session Hall

The group for preparation of the first session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of IX convocation has set seats for parties at the session hall.

Respective decision was taken at the Friday meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with the draft decision, all first rows of seats will be occupied by 254 parliamentarians representing the Servant of the People party; on the rear aisles from right to the left there will be representatives of the Opposition Platform - For Life party; MPs elected in the single-mandate constituencies; MPs of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party; Holos party of singer Viacheslav Vakarchuk; and European Solidarity of former president, Petro Poroshenko.

Besides, the group approved the scenario of the solemn meeting of the newly-elected Rada on August 29.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the first meeting of the first session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of IX convocation will take place on August 29.

The group has determined 23 committees.