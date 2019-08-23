President Zelenskyy Opposing Liquidation Of Veterans Ministry, Asking Veterans To Offer Minister’s Candidacy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is opposing the disbandment of the Ministry for Veterans Affairs and is requesting veterans to offer the candidacy of the new minister.

The President of Ukraine said this at an international veteran forum, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that despite the fact that the Parliamentary Committee on Veteran Affairs would be unified with another Committee, it would not affect its functions.

Besides, Zelenskyy intends to establish a Council of volunteers under the Presidential Office and appoint an envoy for veterans’ affairs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 40 veteran organizations are requesting the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to retain the parliamentary committee for veterans and disabled people affairs.