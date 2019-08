PGO Not Interested In Dismissal Of Deputy Minister For Temporarily Occupied Territories Hrymchak

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) will not demand dismissal of deputy minister for temporarily occupied territories and internally displaced persons, Yurii Hrymchak.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in the PGO.

According to the source, there is no sense in his dismissal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the PGO is requesting Hrymchak’s property arrest.

The deputy minister is suspected of embezzlement of USD 1.1 million.