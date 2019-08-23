Court Urges PGO Consider Dismissal Of Case Against General Staff Ex-Head Zamana Over Expiration Of Investigation Terms

Court Urges PGO Consider Dismissal Of Case Against General Staff Ex-Head Zamana Over Expiration Of Investigati

A court has urged the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) to consider the dismissal of the criminal case against former head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zamana, suspected of high treason over the expiration of the terms of the investigation.

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 24, the Kyiv Court of Appeal released Zamana from custody.

In May, the Main Military Prosecutor's Office completed the investigation within the criminal case against Zamana.