Revenues Of Local Budgets Up 20.1% To UAH 152.6 Billion In 7M

In the first seven months of 2019, revenues of local budgets rose by 20.1% or UAH 25.553 billion year over year to UAH 152.593 billion.

The Finance Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, the earnings from individual income tax made UAH 91.909 billion, up 22.5% or UAH 16.901 billion year over year.

The earnings from the unified social tax rose by 23.1% or UAH 3.651 billion year over year to UAH 19.457 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the revenues of local budgets rose by 22% or UAH 44 billion year over year to UAH 234 billion.