Razumkov: New Cabinet Likely To Be Appointed On August 29

Leader of the Servant of the People party, Dmytro Razumkov, does not rule out appointment of the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on the day of the opening of the first session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of IX convocation on August 29.

He has said this to the press, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The party leader noted that the agenda of the first meeting of the new Rada had not been discussed at a meeting of the group for preparation of the first session.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, David Arakhamia, an MP elected from the Servant of the People party, forecast introduction of the new Prime Minister on August 29.