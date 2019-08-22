Britain Promising Zelenskyy To Retain Position On Impossibility Of Reinstatement Of Russia In G8 At G7 Summit In France On August 24-26

Britain Promising Zelenskyy To Retain Position On Impossibility Of Reinstatement Of Russia In G8 At G7 Summit

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, has assured President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Britain would retain its position on impossibility of reinstatement of the Russian Federation in the G8 at the summit of G7 (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States) in the French Republic on August 24-26.

Press service of the Ukrainian President has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On Thursday, Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Mr. Johnson.

the parties noted the impossibility of reinstatement of Russia in G7 as long as the latter violates the terms of the international law.

Mr. Johnson invited the President of Ukraine to Britain on an official visit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy considers considers that reinstatement of the G8 (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain, the United States and the Russian Federation) is possible only after return of the Russia-annexed Crimea, termination of the war in Donbas and release of over 1,000 Ukrainian political prisoners and seamen.

He notes that since March 2014, when Russia’s participation in the G8 was suspended, nothing has changed: Ukraine's Crimea is still occupied by Russia and the war in Donbas is still underway.

The President also thanked the countries who continue supporting Ukraine in protecting its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

With the respective post on Facebook, Zelenskyy responded to the statements made by President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, and President of the United States Donald Trump on possible return of Russia to the G8.

President Macron noted that a mandatory precondition for Russia to return to G8 would be looking for a solution as for Ukraine.

Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson said the return of Russia to G8 premature.