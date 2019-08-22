89.1% Of Pollees Questioned By Democratic Initiatives And KIIS Ready To Support Ukraine's Independence At Referendum

89.1% Of Pollees Questioned By Democratic Initiatives And KIIS Ready To Support Ukraine's Independence At Refe

A total of 89.1% of pollees questioned by the Ilko Kucheriv's Democratic Initiatives foundation and the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology are ready to support Ukraine's independence at a referendum.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from results of the poll.

The poll was conducted by the Democratic Initiatives and the KIIS between August 8 and 20 among 2,040 adult respondents.

The sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.

