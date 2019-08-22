Bohdan Submits Lawsuit Against Journalists Of Schemes Show

Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Bohdan, has filed a lawsuit against journalists of the Schemes TV show based on the Radio Liberty (Ukraine).

This follows from the list of cases on the official website of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The lawsuit was submitted to protect honor, dignity, business reputation and refute false information.

The lawsuit is submitted against TV show’s head Nataliya Sedletska, and journalists Maksym Savchuk and Valeriya Yehoshyna.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he did not consider that the leak from the Presidential Office to mass media of the information about alleged resignation of Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Bohdan, undermined trust in the press.