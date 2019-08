SBI Summoning Poroshenko For 3rd Interrogation On September 3

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is summoning former president, Petro Poroshenko, for the third interrogation on September 3.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from the press service of the SBI.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Director of the State Bureau of Investigation, Roman Truba, admitted interrogation of former president, Petro Poroshenko, using polygraph.