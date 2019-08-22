Naftogaz Suggesting Population Acquire Gas At UAH 4,874.42 Per Thousand Cubic Meters To Use It During 2019/2020 Heating Season

Naftogaz Suggesting Population Acquire Gas At UAH 4,874.42 Per Thousand Cubic Meters To Use It During 2019/202

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company is suggesting that household consumers acquire gas at UAH 4,874.42 (less VAT and transportation costs) before September 25 to use it during the upcoming 2019/2020 heating season.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, household consumers can procure up to 25,000 cubic meters of gas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Naftogaz has lowered natural gas price for the population under the public service obligation (PSO) terms by 5.1% to UAH 4,653.54 per thousand cubic meters (less VAT and transportation costs) for August.