Lawyers Appeals Against Arrest Of Deputy Minister For Temporarily Occupied Territories Hrymchak, Bail Of UAH 6 Million

21 August 2019, Wednesday, 20:09 9
The lawyers have appealed against the ruling of a court in Chernihiv that arrested deputy minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons, Yurii Hrymchak, and set the bail at UAH 6 million.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from his lawyer, Tetiana Matiash.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the family and relatives of Hrymchak will not pay the bail.

On August 16, the court arrested Hrymchak and set the bail of UAH 6 million, but made a mistake in the father’s name of the suspect.

