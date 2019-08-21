TCG Agrees To Continue Observing Regime Of Silence Indefinitely

The Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on resolution of the conflict in Donbas (Ukraine, Russia, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) has agreed to continue the observing the regime of silence in Donbas indefinitely.

Daria Olifer, the spokesperson for former (1994-2005) president Leonid Kuchma, who represents Ukraine in the Trilateral Contact Group, announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Olifer, the Trilateral Contact Group noted that the regime of silence that was announced on July 21 has generally had a beneficial effect on the security situation in Donbas and that its observance is important in the context of the start of a new school year.

Ukraine’s representatives in the Trilateral Contact Group informed the representative of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in the Trilateral Contact Group, Martin Sajdik, about the fulfillment of the obligation to complete the clearance of mines near the bridge in Stanytsia Luhanska and stated Ukraine’s readiness to begin repairing the crossing point on August 22.

The TCG representatives agreed that all the work on the bridge should be performed in close coordination with the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission.

Besides, the representatives discussed mutual release of detainees at the meeting.

They also stated that water supplies and return of Ukrainian state and private property on the non-government-controlled territory in Donetsk and Lugansk regions to their owners should be prioritized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has removed Roman Bezsmertnyi as Ukraine’s representative in the Trilateral Contact Group’s political working group.

Earlier, Bezsmertnyi called for an end to Ukraine’s participation in the work of the Trilateral Contact Group after the deaths of four soldiers in the zone of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) before a meeting in the Normandy format (Ukraine, Germany, France, Russia).