Cabinet Approves Appointment Of Vinnytsia Governor Skalskyi, Zaporizhia Governor - Turinok, Rivne Governor - Koval

The Cabinet of Ministers approved draft presidential decrees on the appointment of Vladyslav Skalskyi as chairperson of the Vinnytsia Regional State Administration, Vitalii Turinok - as chairperson of the Zaporizhia Regional State Administration, and Vitalii Koval - as chairperson of the Rivne Regional State Administration.

Presidential envoy to the Cabinet of Ministers, Andrii Herus, told this to Ukrainian News Agency.

He did not provide any other details.

The Cabinet of Ministers also approved the dismissal of the chairperson of the Vinnytsia Regional State Administration, Valerii Korovii.

Since 2016, Skalskyi, 43, has been the deputy mayor of Vinnytsia.

In 2003-2011, Turinok was the board chairperson of the Rivne House-Building Plant, since 2012 - manager for regional development of this plant.

Koval is the director of the VVV Montazh company (Kyiv) (construction of roads and motorways), since 2014 - the director of the Sanako company (Kyiv) (wholesale of grain, seeds, animal feed).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Volodymyr Groysman does not intend to consider recommendation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on dismissal of chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko.