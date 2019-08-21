subscribe to newsletter
Court Urges SBI To Start Investigating Alleged Violations By Ombudsperson Denisova

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has urged the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to open a criminal case upon alleged violations by Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) Liudmyla Denisova.

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On August 16, the court considered the appeal against inactivity of the SBI and urged the Bureau to open the criminal case against Denisova.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) opened a criminal case upon alleged declaring false information by Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) Liudmyla Denisova for 2015-2017.

