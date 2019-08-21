subscribe to newsletter
21 August 2019, Wednesday, 19:50
Lutsenko Accuses NACB Of Sending Draft Notifications Of Suspicion To Foreign Embassy

Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko has accused the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) of sending draft notifications of suspicion to the embassy of a foreign country.

Lutsenko made the accusation in an interview with the tsenzor.net publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“According to the court’s decision, I have legally obtained evidence that NACB employees are sending draft notifications of suspicion to the embassy of a friendly country. And this is known ... to this friendly country,” the prosecutor general said.

Lutsenko did not name the country, but he hinted that it is the United States.

According to him, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was aware of this, and this must have prompted him to consider relaunching the State Bureau of Investigation and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, as well as organizing a competition for the position of head of a joint law enforcement agency.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Lutsenko will not transfer the case that was filed against judges of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv on suspicion of interfering in the work of state agencies to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

