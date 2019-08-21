PGO Asking HCPJ To Allow Detention And Arrest Of Ex-Head Of Supreme Economic Court Tatkov

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) is asking the High Council of Public Justice (HCPJ) to allow the detention and arrest of the former chairperson of the Supreme Economic Court, Viktor Tatkov.

The press center of the judiciary said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On August 22, 2019, the High Council of Public Justice will consider the submission of the Deputy Prosecutor General to consent the detention of the judge of the Supreme Economic Court of Ukraine Tatkov Viktor Ivanovych," the statement reads.

The meeting is scheduled for 10:00 a.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor General's Office has served Tatkov with suspicion of creating a criminal organization in absentia.

Tatkov has refused to return to Ukraine voluntarily and applied for political asylum in Austria.