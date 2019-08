Ukraine To Introduce U.S. Parachuting Systems Into Service

Ukraine intends to introduce into service the parachuting systems from the United States over expiration of the operation life of the domestic ones.

Press service of the Ministry of Defense has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, the military prosecutor's office started investigating procurement of parachutes with defects for military men in Kherson region.