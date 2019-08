The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has dismissed a criminal case opened upon alleged embezzlement of state fund by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s film company Kinokvartal.

The NACB has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The case was opened by NACB detectives in April 2019 under appeal of the Union of Volunteers organization.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, chairperson of the State Film Agency Pylyp Iliyenko has resigned.