Court Refuses To Arrest In Absentia Ex-Head Of Energy Commission Vovk

The Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv refused to elect a preventive measure in the form of detention for the former chairperson of National Commission on State Regulation of Energy and Utility Services (the Energy Commission) Dmytro Vovk.

A representative of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

This decision was made on Tuesday.

Thus, the court refused to satisfy the request of the prosecutor.

Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office intend to appeal this decision.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, NACB has put Vovk on the international wanted list in the Rotterdam+ case.