Court Refuses To Arrest In Absentia Ex-Head Of Energy Commission Vovk

The Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv refused to elect a preventive measure in the form of detention for the former chairperson of National Commission on State Regulation of Energy and Utility Services (the Energy Commission) Dmytro Vovk.\r\nA representative of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) said this to Ukrainian News Agency.\r\nThis decision was made on Tuesday.\r\nThus, the court refused to satisfy the request of the prosecutor.\r\nSpecialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office intend to appeal this decision.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, NACB has put Vovk on the international wanted list in the Rotterdam+ case.