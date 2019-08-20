1+1 TV Channel Supervisory Board Appoints Mienko As Director General Instead Of Elected MP Tkachenko

The supervisory board of the 1+1 TV channel appointed Viacheslav Mienko as the director general instead of Oleksandr Tkachenko, who was elected as a Member of Parliament on the list of the Servant of the People party.

The press service of the channel said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Since the director general of 1+1 media, Oleksandr Tkachenko, was elected as Member of Parliament and cannot combine this activity with work in the executive body, on August 16 the supervisory board considered his application and decided on his dismissal. By decision of the supervisory board, from August 17, Oleksandr Tkachenko was awarded the title of Honorary President of the group for his great contribution and 11-year uninterrupted work at the company. Viacheslav Mienko was appointed the new director general of the Studio 1+1 television and radio company LLC from August 19,” reads the statement.

Prior to that, Mienko worked as deputy director general for legal issues.

Besides, according to the statement, the structure of the media holding is changing: instead of the director general, the strategic management of the group will be carried out by the board, the composition of which is approved by the company's shareholder.

The board included the head of Television Business, the head of Pay TV and Shared Services, the head of 1+1 Digital and Innovation, the director of GR, marketing communications and the financial director.

At its first meeting on August 28, the board will elect a chairperson who will be responsible for organizing the work of the body.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 19, the Central Election Commission (CEC) registered Tkachenko as a Member of Parliament.