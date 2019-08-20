Poltorak Approves Payment Of Bonuses Of UAH 1,000 And UAH 2,000 To Military On Occasion Of Independence Day

Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak approved the payment of bonuses of UAH 1,000 and UAH 2,000 to the military on the occasion of the Independence Day.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I signed an order to pay a cash bonus to the military of the Armed Forces on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of the Independence of Ukraine," the minister said.

Military personnel, including conscripts, and cadets will receive UAH 1,000 each, military personnel who were involved in missions as part of the Joint Forces this year, and those who now defend the territorial integrity of the state in Donbas will receive UAH 2,000 each.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy decided to allocate UAH 300 million for bonuses to military instead of the Independence Day parade.