HCPJ Refuses To Suspend District Administrative Court Of Kyiv’s Ex-Head Vovk

The High Council of Public Justice (HCPJ) has refused to suspend the District Administrative Court of Kyiv’s former head Pavlo Vovk as a judge of the court.

This was announced by the High Council of Public Justice’s head Volodymyr Hovorukha, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He announced the council’s decision to reject a request from the Prosecutor General's Office to suspend Vovk as a judge because of his criminal prosecution.

Hovorukha did not disclose the reason for the High Council of Public Justice’s decision not to suspend Vovk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor General's Office served Vovk and three other judges with notification of suspicion of interfering in the work of the High Qualification Commission of Judges on August 2.

Vovk has announced that he has voluntarily resigned as the head of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv.