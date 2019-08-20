subscribe to newsletter
NACB Starts Investigating Non-Declaration Of UAH 1 Million By Dnipro City Mayor Filatov

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has opened a criminal case upon alleged non-declaration of property worth UAH 1 million by Dnipro city mayor, Borys Filatov.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in the law enforcement bodies.

The case was opened under Article 366-1 of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has opened a case upon declaring false information by member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc parliamentary faction, Ihor Kononenko.

The case was launched under Article 366-1 of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) is requesting the NACB to investigate declaring false information worth UAH 7.6 million by Kononenko for 2015.

Больше новостей о: NACB property declaration Dnipro mayor criminal case Borys Filatov non-declaration Dnipro mayor

