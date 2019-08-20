NACB Starts Investigating Non-Declaration Of UAH 1 Million By Dnipro City Mayor Filatov

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has opened a criminal case upon alleged non-declaration of property worth UAH 1 million by Dnipro city mayor, Borys Filatov.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in the law enforcement bodies.

The case was opened under Article 366-1 of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has opened a case upon declaring false information by member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc parliamentary faction, Ihor Kononenko.

The case was launched under Article 366-1 of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) is requesting the NACB to investigate declaring false information worth UAH 7.6 million by Kononenko for 2015.