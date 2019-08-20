subscribe to newsletter
25.05 25.4
27.6 28.35
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Energy Commission's Ex-Head Vovk Refuses To Return To Ukraine During Ruling Of Current Presidential Office
20 August 2019, Tuesday, 15:48 10
Politics 2019-08-20T17:31:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
Energy Commission's Ex-Head Vovk Refuses To Return To Ukraine During Ruling Of Current Presidential Office

Energy Commission's Ex-Head Vovk Refuses To Return To Ukraine During Ruling Of Current Presidential Office

Former head of the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities, Dmytro Vovk, does not intend to return to Ukraine during the rule of the current Presidential Office.

He has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that he agreed with the words by businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi saying he did not believe in independence of the Ukrainian judicial system.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August, the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) put Vovk on the international wanted list.

According to some information, Vovk is allegedly staying in France.

Vovk considers unfounded the actions of the NACB within the Rotterdam+ case.

Больше новостей о: energy commission Dmytro Vovk Presidential Office

Archive
News
No results found.
No results found.
No results found.
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok