Energy Commission's Ex-Head Vovk Refuses To Return To Ukraine During Ruling Of Current Presidential Office

Former head of the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities, Dmytro Vovk, does not intend to return to Ukraine during the rule of the current Presidential Office.\r\nHe has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nHe noted that he agreed with the words by businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi saying he did not believe in independence of the Ukrainian judicial system.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August, the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) put Vovk on the international wanted list.\r\nAccording to some information, Vovk is allegedly staying in France.\r\nVovk considers unfounded the actions of the NACB within the Rotterdam+ case.