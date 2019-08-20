Energy Commission's Ex-Head Vovk Refuses To Return To Ukraine During Ruling Of Current Presidential Office

Former head of the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities, Dmytro Vovk, does not intend to return to Ukraine during the rule of the current Presidential Office.

He has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that he agreed with the words by businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi saying he did not believe in independence of the Ukrainian judicial system.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August, the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) put Vovk on the international wanted list.

According to some information, Vovk is allegedly staying in France.

Vovk considers unfounded the actions of the NACB within the Rotterdam+ case.