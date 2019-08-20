subscribe to newsletter
25.05 25.4
27.6 28.35
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • SBU Detains Member Of Radical Grouping Suspected Of Preparation Of Terrorist Attack During Flag Day Celebrations And Kvartal 95 Concert In Sumy
20 August 2019, Tuesday, 15:36 12
Politics 2019-08-20T15:37:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
SBU Detains Member Of Radical Grouping Suspected Of Preparation Of Terrorist Attack During Flag Day Celebratio

SBU Detains Member Of Radical Grouping Suspected Of Preparation Of Terrorist Attack During Flag Day Celebrations And Kvartal 95 Concert In Sumy

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained a memberof a radical grouping, 19, suspected of organizing a terrorist attack during Flag Day celebrations and a concert of Kvartal 95 in the city of Sumy.

Press service of the SBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The law enforcers consider that the person along with his accomplices was planning to blast some bombs in crowds of people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police are investigating as a terrorist attack a shot made from a mortar at the building of 112 Ukraine TV channel.

Больше новостей о: Kvartal 95 sbu terrorist attack concert radical grouping Flag Day Sumy

Archive
News
No results found.
No results found.
No results found.
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok