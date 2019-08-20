SBU Detains Member Of Radical Grouping Suspected Of Preparation Of Terrorist Attack During Flag Day Celebrations And Kvartal 95 Concert In Sumy

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained a memberof a radical grouping, 19, suspected of organizing a terrorist attack during Flag Day celebrations and a concert of Kvartal 95 in the city of Sumy.\r\nPress service of the SBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nThe law enforcers consider that the person along with his accomplices was planning to blast some bombs in crowds of people.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police are investigating as a terrorist attack a shot made from a mortar at the building of 112 Ukraine TV channel.