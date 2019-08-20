subscribe to newsletter
  Court In-Absentia Arrests Ex-Revenues And Fees Minister Klymenko
Court In-Absentia Arrests Ex-Revenues And Fees Minister Klymenko

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has in-absentia arrested former revenues and fees minister, Oleksandr Klymenko.

Press service of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The PGO notes that lawyers of the suspect have recused themselves from the defense in order to protract and disrupt the proceedings.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, the PGO passed to court the case against Klymenko and 52 more ex-employees.

