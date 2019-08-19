Ukrtransgaz And Moldovagaz To Launch New Gas Import Route From Romania On January 1, 2020

Ukrainian gas transmission system operator Ukrtransgaz and Moldovan-Russian gas transmission system operator Moldovagaz intend to launch a new route for importation of natural gas from Romania on January 1, 2020.

Ukrtransgaz announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Ukrtransgaz, Moldovagaz, and other countries’ gas transmission system operators have agreed the technical solutions necessary for creation of new ‘south-north’ import capacities based on the trans-Balkan pipeline system (reverse transmission through the Transit-1 pipeline). The main aim of this cooperation is diversification gas supply routes to Ukraine in preparation for fall-winter 2019/2020," the statement said.

According to the statement, a permanent capacity for imports of 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year from Romania will be created by January 1, 2020, regardless of the volume of transit of Russian gas through Ukraine.

Gas will be transmitted from the Isaccea-1 – Orlivka interconnection point through the Razdelnaya – Izmail and Shebelynka – Dnipropetrovsk – Kryvyi Rih – Izmail gas pipelines.

Experts from Ukrtransgaz and Moldovagaz have agreed to modernize the Hrebenyky (Ukraine) and Kaushany (Moldova) border gas measuring stations to enable them to operate in reverse transmission mode.

The Ukrainian side plans to build additional bypass gas pipelines and complete the reconstruction of the Hrebenyky gas measuring station before the end of 2019.

According to the statement, this project is of strategic importance to Ukraine and Moldova because it will enable both countries to increase the reliability of gas supplies to their consumers and ensure the stability of supplies by diversifying their gas supply routes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrtransgaz has a network of 38,550 kilometers of gas pipeline, an annual capacity of 287.7 billion cubic meters of gas at the entrance into the gas transmission system, and 178.5 billion cubic meters at the exit.

The gas transmission system consists of 72 compressor stations (with a capacity 5,544.3 MW) and 702 gas-pumping units.

Ukrtransgaz operates 12 underground gas storage facilities with a total capacity of 30.95 billion cubic meters.

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company owns 100% of the shares in the Ukrtransgaz public joint-stock company.