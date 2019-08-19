Ukraine And Israel To Cooperate On Development Of High Technology

Ukraine and Israel intend to cooperate on development of high technology.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced this at a joint press conference after talks in Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Netanyahu said that the future belonged to those who innovate, Israel was the quintessential innovation nation, and Ukraine had great opportunities for this.

According to him, Israeli companies are currently cooperating with about 50,000 Ukrainian computer engineers, mathematicians, and scientists.

"A decision has been made: it is necessary to open special centers for high-tech development in Kyiv and Jerusalem. This way, we will share technologies and attract Ukrainians to our high-tech industry. We will jointly invest in this area here in Ukraine," Netanyahu said.

According to him, joint development of high technology and expansion of free trade will provide further opportunities for development of the two countries.

Zelenskyy invited Israeli companies to invest in Ukraine, particularly in of road construction and infrastructure projects, development of medicine and the educational sector, energy supply, and high technology.

Netanyahu said he was pleased with his visit to Ukraine and that he was looking forward to continued cooperation.

He invited Zelenskyy to visit Jerusalem, adding that this could happen next week or in the near future.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Netanyahu is on a two-day visit to Ukraine.

Ukraine and Israel have agreed to begin work on expansion of their free trade area (FTA) to services.