subscribe to newsletter
25.1 25.45
27.6 28.35
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Ukraine And Israel To Cooperate On Development Of High Technology
19 August 2019, Monday, 19:50 15
Politics 2019-08-20T00:00:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Ukraine And Israel To Cooperate On Development Of High Technology

Ukraine And Israel To Cooperate On Development Of High Technology

Ukraine and Israel intend to cooperate on development of high technology.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced this at a joint press conference after talks in Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Netanyahu said that the future belonged to those who innovate, Israel was the quintessential innovation nation, and Ukraine had great opportunities for this.

According to him, Israeli companies are currently cooperating with about 50,000 Ukrainian computer engineers, mathematicians, and scientists.

"A decision has been made: it is necessary to open special centers for high-tech development in Kyiv and Jerusalem. This way, we will share technologies and attract Ukrainians to our high-tech industry. We will jointly invest in this area here in Ukraine," Netanyahu said.

According to him, joint development of high technology and expansion of free trade will provide further opportunities for development of the two countries.

Zelenskyy invited Israeli companies to invest in Ukraine, particularly in of road construction and infrastructure projects, development of medicine and the educational sector, energy supply, and high technology.

Netanyahu said he was pleased with his visit to Ukraine and that he was looking forward to continued cooperation.

He invited Zelenskyy to visit Jerusalem, adding that this could happen next week or in the near future.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Netanyahu is on a two-day visit to Ukraine.

Ukraine and Israel have agreed to begin work on expansion of their free trade area (FTA) to services.

Больше новостей о: Prime Minister President Israel Volodymyr Zelenskyy Benjamin Netanyahu

Archive
News
Ukrtransgaz And Moldovagaz To Launch New Gas Import Route From Romania On January 1, 2020 20:07
Ukraine And Israel To Cooperate On Development Of High Technology 19:50
Listening Device In Deputy Prosecutor General Stryzhevska’s Office Linked To Bribery Case Against Deputy Occupied Territories Minister Hrymchak 19:47
Suspected Organizers Of 2014 Odesa Riots Mefedov And Dolzhenkov Freed After Posting Bails Of UAH 150,000 19:43
Tapes Of Conversations Between Kurchenko And Saakashvili Authenticated, Investigation Will Resume – Lutsenko 19:40
more news
Razumkov Passes All Business To His Spouse 14:19
State Fiscal Service Asking Court To Collect UAH 547.1 Million Of Tax Arrears From Ukrnafta 14:06
Prosecutor's Office Serves Owner Of Tokyo Star Hotel In Odesa With Suspicion Of Violation Of Fire Safety Requirements 14:10
Family Of Arrested Temporarily Occupied Territories Deputy Minister Hrymchak Will Not Pay UAH 6 Million Bail For Him 14:16
Film Agency Chair Ilyenko Resigned 14:13
more news
Family Of Arrested Temporarily Occupied Territories Deputy Minister Hrymchak Will Not Pay UAH 6 Million Bail For Him 14:16
Razumkov Passes All Business To His Spouse 14:19
Tapes Of Conversations Between Kurchenko And Saakashvili Authenticated, Investigation Will Resume – Lutsenko 19:40
Listening Device In Deputy Prosecutor General Stryzhevska’s Office Linked To Bribery Case Against Deputy Occupied Territories Minister Hrymchak 19:47
State Fiscal Service Asking Court To Collect UAH 547.1 Million Of Tax Arrears From Ukrnafta 14:06
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok