subscribe to newsletter
25.1 25.45
27.6 28.35
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Listening Device In Deputy Prosecutor General Stryzhevska’s Office Linked To Bribery Case Against Deputy Occupied Territories Minister Hrymchak
19 August 2019, Monday, 19:47 13
Politics 2019-08-19T22:45:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
Listening Device In Deputy Prosecutor General Stryzhevska’s Office Linked To Bribery Case Against Deputy Occup

Listening Device In Deputy Prosecutor General Stryzhevska’s Office Linked To Bribery Case Against Deputy Occupied Territories Minister Hrymchak

The planting of a listening device in the office of Deputy Prosecutor General Anzhela Stryzhevska was authorized as part of the criminal investigation of Deputy Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories Yurii Hrymchak.

A law enforcement source disclosed this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"The listening device was planted in Stryzhevska’s office in connection with the Hrymchak case," the source said.

According to him, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau planted the listening device.

The source did not specify when the listening device was planted in Stryzhevska’s office and who authorized it.

The listening device was found on the ceiling in Stryzhevska’s office.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, law enforcement officers found the listening device in Stryzhevska’s office.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau has accused Deputy Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories Hrymchak of receiving a bribe of USD 80,000 to ask Stryzhevska to influence judges of the Supreme Court’s Civil Cassation Court.

Больше новостей о: Deputy Prosecutor General Yurii Hrymchak Anzhela Stryzhevska listening device criminal investigation

Archive
News
Ukrtransgaz And Moldovagaz To Launch New Gas Import Route From Romania On January 1, 2020 20:07
Ukraine And Israel To Cooperate On Development Of High Technology 19:50
Listening Device In Deputy Prosecutor General Stryzhevska’s Office Linked To Bribery Case Against Deputy Occupied Territories Minister Hrymchak 19:47
Suspected Organizers Of 2014 Odesa Riots Mefedov And Dolzhenkov Freed After Posting Bails Of UAH 150,000 19:43
Tapes Of Conversations Between Kurchenko And Saakashvili Authenticated, Investigation Will Resume – Lutsenko 19:40
more news
Razumkov Passes All Business To His Spouse 14:19
State Fiscal Service Asking Court To Collect UAH 547.1 Million Of Tax Arrears From Ukrnafta 14:06
Prosecutor's Office Serves Owner Of Tokyo Star Hotel In Odesa With Suspicion Of Violation Of Fire Safety Requirements 14:10
Family Of Arrested Temporarily Occupied Territories Deputy Minister Hrymchak Will Not Pay UAH 6 Million Bail For Him 14:16
Film Agency Chair Ilyenko Resigned 14:13
more news
Family Of Arrested Temporarily Occupied Territories Deputy Minister Hrymchak Will Not Pay UAH 6 Million Bail For Him 14:16
Razumkov Passes All Business To His Spouse 14:19
Tapes Of Conversations Between Kurchenko And Saakashvili Authenticated, Investigation Will Resume – Lutsenko 19:40
Listening Device In Deputy Prosecutor General Stryzhevska’s Office Linked To Bribery Case Against Deputy Occupied Territories Minister Hrymchak 19:47
State Fiscal Service Asking Court To Collect UAH 547.1 Million Of Tax Arrears From Ukrnafta 14:06
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok