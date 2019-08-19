Listening Device In Deputy Prosecutor General Stryzhevska’s Office Linked To Bribery Case Against Deputy Occupied Territories Minister Hrymchak

Listening Device In Deputy Prosecutor General Stryzhevska’s Office Linked To Bribery Case Against Deputy Occup

The planting of a listening device in the office of Deputy Prosecutor General Anzhela Stryzhevska was authorized as part of the criminal investigation of Deputy Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories Yurii Hrymchak.

A law enforcement source disclosed this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"The listening device was planted in Stryzhevska’s office in connection with the Hrymchak case," the source said.

According to him, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau planted the listening device.

The source did not specify when the listening device was planted in Stryzhevska’s office and who authorized it.

The listening device was found on the ceiling in Stryzhevska’s office.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau has accused Deputy Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories Hrymchak of receiving a bribe of USD 80,000 to ask Stryzhevska to influence judges of the Supreme Court’s Civil Cassation Court.