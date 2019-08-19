Suspected Organizers Of 2014 Odesa Riots Mefedov And Dolzhenkov Freed After Posting Bails Of UAH 150,000

Russian citizen Yevgeny Mefedov and Ukrainian citizen Serhii Dolzhenkov, who are suspected of organizing the riots that took place in Odesa on May 2, 2014, have been released from custody after posting bails of UAH 150,000 each.

The suspects’ lawyer Valentyn Rybin announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The lawyer’s father Volodymyr Rybin indicated that his son and Member of Parliament Mykola Skoryk of the Opposition Bloc faction posted the bail.

Both suspects were released from the Mykolaiv remand prison at about 03:30 p.m. on Monday, August 19, after posting bail.

A district court in Mykolaiv extended the arrest of the suspects on August 16 and set the bail of UAH 150,000 for each of them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police served Mefedov and Dolzhenkov with notification of suspicion of committing acts aimed at seizing state power and preparing to organize riots in Odesa in October 2017.

The police established that Mefedov and Dolzhenkov organized a pro-Russian movement in Odesa in March 2014, including a car rally during which they openly called for separation of the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions from Ukraine.

Besides, the police consider assistance of Mefedov and Dolzhenkov in organizing a tent camp of pro-Russian activists on the Kulikovo field in Odesa as preparation for the organization of the riots.

On September 18, 2017, the Illichivsk municipal court (Odesa region) acquitted Dolzhenkov, Mefedov, and 17 others of organizing the riots, which resulted in the deaths of 48 people on Greek Square in Odesa on May 2, 2014.

The Security Service of Ukraine detained Mefedov and Dolzhenkov on suspicion of separatism on the same day.