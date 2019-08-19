Tapes Of Conversations Between Kurchenko And Saakashvili Authenticated, Investigation Will Resume – Lutsenko

Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko has said that the tapes of conversations between wanted businessman Serhii Kurchenko and former president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili have been authenticated and that the investigation of Saakashvili will be reopened.

Lutsenko said this in an interview with the tsenzor.net publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Literally last week, the Prosecutor General Office finally received the results of an expert examination confirming that the tapes of conversation between Kurchenko and Saakashvili, which bears signs of treason, were not doctored and that the voices on the tapes match the voices of Kurchenko and Saakashvili," Lutsenko said.

The tapes were examined by the Ministry of Justice’s Kyiv Forensic Research Institute.

Investigators intend to intensify the investigation of Saakashvili after receiving the results of the expert examination of the tapes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor General's Office served Saakashvili with notification of suspicion of aiding businessman Kurchenko’s criminal organization on December 5, 2017.