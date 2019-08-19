Razumkov Passes All Business To His Spouse

The leader of the Servant of the People party, Dmytro Razumkov, who was elected as a Member of Parliament, has passed all his business to his spouse.

He said this in an interview with the nv.ua online edition, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I passed it (business) to my spouse, but I'm ok as she was one of the partners in our consulting business, and there will be no sensation as for that issue,” Razumkov said.

The politician added that he has savings for the duration of the MP's powers thanks to the business.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 3, the Servant of the People announced its intention to nominate its leader Dmytro Razumkov for the post of chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, and the envoy of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk - for the post of first deputy chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada.