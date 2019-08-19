Family Of Arrested Temporarily Occupied Territories Deputy Minister Hrymchak Will Not Pay UAH 6 Million Bail For Him

The family and relatives of the Deputy Minister of Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons, Yurii Hrymchak, whom the court arrested for 2 months and set a bail of UAH 6 million, will not pay for him.

Hrymchak’s lawyer, Tetiana Matiash, said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

“They will not provide a bail,” she said.

The lawyer noted that she was not aware of the desire of certain citizens to make such a bail.

The defense also stated that it would file an appeal against the court’s decision to arrest Hrymchak.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, a court in Chernihiv took into custody Hrymchak for two months and set a bail of UAH 6 million, but made a mistake in the patronymic name of the suspect.

On Saturday, the court in Chernihiv corrected mistakes in the patronymic name and number of the criminal proceedings in the decision on arrest of Hrymchak and he was transferred to the Chernihiv remand prison.