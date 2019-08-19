subscribe to newsletter
25.1 25.45
27.6 28.35
˟
19 August 2019, Monday, 14:13 6
Politics 2019-08-19T14:45:24+03:00
Ukrainian news
Film Agency Chair Ilyenko Resigned

Film Agency Chair Ilyenko Resigned

The chairperson of the State Film Agency, Pylyp Ilyenko, resigned.

He said this in a video message on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today I wrote to the Prime Minister of Ukraine a letter of resignation of my own free will, which will allow the new government to hold an appropriate competition and appoint a new head of the sphere," Ilyenko said.

The official noted that he managed to revive Ukrainian cinema and achieve a better level of industry development during Ukraine’s independence.

Ilyenko added that he intends to continue to work in this sphere.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May 2018, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv closed the case on the award of the cousin by the chairperson of the State Film Agency, Pylyp Ilyenko.

Больше новостей о: resignation State Film Agency film Pylyp Ilyenko

Archive
News
Razumkov Passes All Business To His Spouse 14:19
Family Of Arrested Temporarily Occupied Territories Deputy Minister Hrymchak Will Not Pay UAH 6 Million Bail For Him 14:16
Film Agency Chair Ilyenko Resigned 14:13
Prosecutor's Office Serves Owner Of Tokyo Star Hotel In Odesa With Suspicion Of Violation Of Fire Safety Requirements 14:10
State Fiscal Service Asking Court To Collect UAH 547.1 Million Of Tax Arrears From Ukrnafta 14:06
more news
State Fiscal Service Asking Court To Collect UAH 547.1 Million Of Tax Arrears From Ukrnafta 14:06
Prosecutor's Office Serves Owner Of Tokyo Star Hotel In Odesa With Suspicion Of Violation Of Fire Safety Requirements 14:10
Film Agency Chair Ilyenko Resigned 14:13
Family Of Arrested Temporarily Occupied Territories Deputy Minister Hrymchak Will Not Pay UAH 6 Million Bail For Him 14:16
Razumkov Passes All Business To His Spouse 14:19
more news
State Fiscal Service Asking Court To Collect UAH 547.1 Million Of Tax Arrears From Ukrnafta 14:06
Prosecutor's Office Serves Owner Of Tokyo Star Hotel In Odesa With Suspicion Of Violation Of Fire Safety Requirements 14:10
Film Agency Chair Ilyenko Resigned 14:13
Family Of Arrested Temporarily Occupied Territories Deputy Minister Hrymchak Will Not Pay UAH 6 Million Bail For Him 14:16
Razumkov Passes All Business To His Spouse 14:19
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok