Film Agency Chair Ilyenko Resigned

The chairperson of the State Film Agency, Pylyp Ilyenko, resigned.

He said this in a video message on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today I wrote to the Prime Minister of Ukraine a letter of resignation of my own free will, which will allow the new government to hold an appropriate competition and appoint a new head of the sphere," Ilyenko said.

The official noted that he managed to revive Ukrainian cinema and achieve a better level of industry development during Ukraine’s independence.

Ilyenko added that he intends to continue to work in this sphere.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May 2018, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv closed the case on the award of the cousin by the chairperson of the State Film Agency, Pylyp Ilyenko.