Prosecutor's Office Serves Owner Of Tokyo Star Hotel In Odesa With Suspicion Of Violation Of Fire Safety Requirements

Prosecutor's Office Serves Owner Of Tokyo Star Hotel In Odesa With Suspicion Of Violation Of Fire Safety Requi

The prosecutor's office served suspicion to the owner of the Tokyo Star hotel in Odesa of violation of fire safety requirements.

The press service of the Prosecutor General's Office said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Under the procedural leadership of Odesa region prosecutor’s office, as part of the investigation, investigators from the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region detained the actual owner of the Tokyo Star hotel where the fire occurred. Now the prosecutor’s office has served suspicion to the mentioned person of violation of fire safety requirements that entailed serious consequences (Part 2 Article 270 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement reads.

On the night of August 17 at the Tokyo Star Hotel on Vodoprovidna Street in Odesa there was a fire that claimed the lives of 9 people, another 10 were injured.

Investigative actions to establish all the circumstances of the incident are underway.

Measures are being taken to seize and study the constituent documents of the enterprise - the owner of the hotel, financial and economic activities, installation, maintenance of fire alarms and others.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Odesa region declared August 18 a day of mourning for those killed in a fire at the Tokyo Star Hotel in Odesa.