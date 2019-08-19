State Fiscal Service Asking Court To Collect UAH 547.1 Million Of Tax Arrears From Ukrnafta

The Large Taxpayers Office of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine is asking the District Administrative Court of Kyiv to collect UAH 547.1 million of tax arrears from the Ukrnafta, the largest Ukrainian oil-producing company.

This follows from respective court’s decision dated August 14, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is asking the Economic Court of Kyiv to collect UAH 1.506 billion of debts from Ukrnafta.

The 50%+1 share in the Ukrnafta belongs to Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company and two 13.6-percent stakes to each Littop Enterprises Limited and Bridgemont Ventures Limited, 12.9% to Bordo Management Limited; the 9.9% — to other companies.

The company operates 1,949 oil and 185 gas wells; has 58 drilling rigs; and owns 537 filling stations.