NACP Asks NACB To Investigate Non-Declaration Of UAH 1.3 Million By Ex-First NSDC Deputy Secretary Hladkovskyi

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) asks the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) to open criminal proceedings on the fact of non-declaration of UAH 1.3 million by the former first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Oleh Hladkovskyi.

The press service of the NACP said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the NACP, Hlavdkovskyi did not declare for 2015 the value of corporate rights in a Cyprus company and the presence of his son's corporate rights in Kyivoblenergo.

Also in his declaration there is no information about the son’s car.

The findings of the NACP were transferred to the NACB for decision making.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Hladkovskyi went abroad, but promises to be questioned by the NACB after returning to Ukraine.

