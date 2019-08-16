subscribe to newsletter
25.1 25.45
27.7 28.45
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Court Arrests 2 Villas In Italy Of Azarov's Son, Transfers 3 Of His Houses In Ukraine To Asset Recovery Agency
16 August 2019, Friday, 18:12 18
Politics 2019-08-16T23:00:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
Court Arrests 2 Villas In Italy Of Azarov's Son, Transfers 3 Of His Houses In Ukraine To Asset Recovery Agency

Court Arrests 2 Villas In Italy Of Azarov's Son, Transfers 3 Of His Houses In Ukraine To Asset Recovery Agency

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has arrested two villas in Italy of the former member of the Verkhovna Rada, the son of ex-Prime Minister Mykola Azarov, Oleksii, and transferred to the management of the National Agency for Identifying, Tracing, and Managing Assets Linked to Corruption and other Crimes (Asset Recovery Agency), three of his houses in Ukraine.

This is stated in the materials of the court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is indicated that in early August, the appeal of the Prosecutor General's Office to the refusal of the trial court to arrest Azarov’s property in the framework of the criminal proceedings was examined.

The Prosecutor General’s Office noted that evidence has been received of the involvement of the Ukrainian ex-official in foreign firms whose accounts and property requests the investigation to arrest.

The Court of Appeal agreed with this position and seized 10 bank accounts opened in Switzerland, Luxembourg and Italy by Sobwell Holdings Limited, Elterwood Holdings Limited, Lynnfield Enterprises Limited, Harborside Estates Limited, Sprengen Finanse Limited, Stragenton Holdings Limited, Blaxton Investments Limited, Stichting Depositary Donau Investments Fund.

Besides, two houses and land plots located in Italy in the municipality of Olbia (Sassari), the town of Golfo di Marinella, which are owned by AGOSTO 2012 s.r.1 were arrested as well

In addition, the property of Azarov in Ukraine was arrested: two cottages, three land plots, three residential buildings, two households and a garage.

At that, a residential building, two households and a land plot of Azarov were transferred to the Asset Recovery Agency.

The court decision is not subject to appeal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2018, the PGO served former prime minister, Mykola Azarov, and his son / former member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Party of Regions, Oleksii Azarov, with charges concerning taking a bribe worth UAH 140 million.

Больше новостей о: court property real estate Italy Mykola Azarov Oleksii Azarov villa Asset Recovery Agency property arrest real estate arrest

Archive
News
NACP Asks NACB To Investigate Non-Declaration Of UAH 1.3 Million By Ex-First NSDC Deputy Secretary Hladkovskyi 18:15
Court Arrests 2 Villas In Italy Of Azarov's Son, Transfers 3 Of His Houses In Ukraine To Asset Recovery Agency 18:12
PGO Asks Court To Arrest Temporarily Occupied Territories Deputy Minister Hrymchak And Set UAH 12.5 Million Bail 18:09
Naftogaz Retains Gas Prices For Industrial Consumers For September At UAH 5,568-6,244.8 Per Thousand Cubic Meters 18:04
NBU Rejects Candidacies Of Most Of Oschadbank’s Board Members 17:59
more news
Kyiv Airport was recognized the best in the “Airports up to 4 million passengers capacity” category at Routes Silk Road 2019 10:27
Luxembourg Court Obliges Gazprom To Pay USD 2.6 Billion In Favor Of Naftogaz Under Stockholm Arbitration Decisions 18:32
President Representative In Cabinet Herus: Cabinet Obliges Naftogaz To Sell Gas To DTEK Skhidenergo For UAH 2,895 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters 18:30
Actions Of PGO Department Of Horbatiuk Within Case Against Kalyuzhnyy Politically Motivated According To Interpol – Lawyer Bogatyr 09:00
Servant Of The People Party Receives No Proposals As For Establishment Of Rada Coalition 18:35
more news
Court Reinstates First Deputy Prosecutor General Holomsha Dismissed Earlier Under Lustration Procedure 18:27
Luxembourg Court Obliges Gazprom To Pay USD 2.6 Billion In Favor Of Naftogaz Under Stockholm Arbitration Decisions 18:32
CEC Registers Another 57 MPs 18:44
Court Resumes Case Against NACP Ex-Head Korchak 13:16
NACB Serves Temporarily Occupied Territories Deputy Minister Hrymchak And His Assistant With Charge Papers 13:21
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok