Court Arrests 2 Villas In Italy Of Azarov's Son, Transfers 3 Of His Houses In Ukraine To Asset Recovery Agency

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has arrested two villas in Italy of the former member of the Verkhovna Rada, the son of ex-Prime Minister Mykola Azarov, Oleksii, and transferred to the management of the National Agency for Identifying, Tracing, and Managing Assets Linked to Corruption and other Crimes (Asset Recovery Agency), three of his houses in Ukraine.

This is stated in the materials of the court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is indicated that in early August, the appeal of the Prosecutor General's Office to the refusal of the trial court to arrest Azarov’s property in the framework of the criminal proceedings was examined.

The Prosecutor General’s Office noted that evidence has been received of the involvement of the Ukrainian ex-official in foreign firms whose accounts and property requests the investigation to arrest.

The Court of Appeal agreed with this position and seized 10 bank accounts opened in Switzerland, Luxembourg and Italy by Sobwell Holdings Limited, Elterwood Holdings Limited, Lynnfield Enterprises Limited, Harborside Estates Limited, Sprengen Finanse Limited, Stragenton Holdings Limited, Blaxton Investments Limited, Stichting Depositary Donau Investments Fund.

Besides, two houses and land plots located in Italy in the municipality of Olbia (Sassari), the town of Golfo di Marinella, which are owned by AGOSTO 2012 s.r.1 were arrested as well

In addition, the property of Azarov in Ukraine was arrested: two cottages, three land plots, three residential buildings, two households and a garage.

At that, a residential building, two households and a land plot of Azarov were transferred to the Asset Recovery Agency.

The court decision is not subject to appeal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2018, the PGO served former prime minister, Mykola Azarov, and his son / former member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Party of Regions, Oleksii Azarov, with charges concerning taking a bribe worth UAH 140 million.