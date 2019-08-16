PGO Asks Court To Arrest Temporarily Occupied Territories Deputy Minister Hrymchak And Set UAH 12.5 Million Bail

PGO Asks Court To Arrest Temporarily Occupied Territories Deputy Minister Hrymchak And Set UAH 12.5 Million Ba

The Prosecutor General’s Office has asked the court to take into custody Deputy Minister of Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons, Yurii Hrymchak, and set a bail of UAH 12.5 million.

His lawyer Tetiana Matiash has informed the Ukrainian News Agency.

“They ask for arrest and UAH 12.5 million,” she said.

According to her, the trial will be held on Friday in Chernihiv.

The preventive measure will be considered by the Desnianskyi district court of Chernihiv region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Hrymchak is suspected of fraudulent possession of USD 1.1 million.