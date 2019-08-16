NBU Rejects Candidacies Of Most Of Oschadbank’s Board Members

The National Bank of Ukraine has rejected candidacies of the most of the board members of the Kyiv-based Oschadbank (Savings Bank) state-run bank.\r\nThe NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nThe National Bank of Ukraine has considered sets of documents of newly-elected supervisory board members of Oschadbank.\r\nRespective decisions were taken as a result of an interview held by the Qualification Commission with the participation of the NBU Board.\r\nThe NBU will demand replacement of the supervisory board members.\r\nFinal decision on new candidates will be taken by the NBU after removal of remarks to the documents they provided.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NBU expressed concern over the procedure of prolongation of the contract with board chairperson of Oschadbank, Andrii Pyshnyi.