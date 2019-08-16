subscribe to newsletter
NBU Rejects Candidacies Of Most Of Oschadbank's Board Members

The National Bank of Ukraine has rejected candidacies of the most of the board members of the Kyiv-based Oschadbank (Savings Bank) state-run bank.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The National Bank of Ukraine has considered sets of documents of newly-elected supervisory board members of Oschadbank.

Respective decisions were taken as a result of an interview held by the Qualification Commission with the participation of the NBU Board.

The NBU will demand replacement of the supervisory board members.

Final decision on new candidates will be taken by the NBU after removal of remarks to the documents they provided.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NBU expressed concern over the procedure of prolongation of the contract with board chairperson of Oschadbank, Andrii Pyshnyi.

