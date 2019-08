SBU Accusing FSB Of Illegal Detention Of Ukrainian Fishermen In Sea Of Azov

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is accusing the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) of illegal detention of Ukrainian fishermen in the Sea of Azov.

Press service of the SBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, vessels of the FSB pointed a beam of green light to the coastal guard boats belonging to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine in the Sea of Azov.