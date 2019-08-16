subscribe to newsletter
25.1 25.45
27.7 28.45
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • PGO Stops Investigation Into Euromaidan Activist Bubenchyk Case
16 August 2019, Friday, 13:25 14
Politics 2019-08-16T15:31:11+03:00
Ukrainian news
PGO Stops Investigation Into Euromaidan Activist Bubenchyk Case

PGO Stops Investigation Into Euromaidan Activist Bubenchyk Case

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has stopped investigation into a criminal case against Euromaidan activist, Ivan Bubenchyk, suspected of murdering police officers on Maidan Nezalezhnosti square.

The PGO said this in a reply to respective request of Ukrainian News Agency.

Therefore, his indictment has not been submitted to court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 17, 2018, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv decided not to place activist Ivan Bubenchyk under house arrest on suspicion of murdering two police officers during Euromaidan protests and allowed two members of the parliament Andrii Denysenko and Oleh Petrenko (both independent) to bail him.

On April 5, the Prosecutor General's Office withdrew its petition to order detention of Bubenchyk and served him with a new notice of suspicion.

The activist was served with suspicion under Article 348 (encroachment on the lives of law enforcement officers) and Section of Article 263 (unlawful handling of weapons) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine while the suspicion of premeditated murder was withdrawn.

Bubenchyk himself said in a media interview in February 2016 that he fired at police officers and killed two Berkut riot police officers in downtown Kyiv on February 20, 2014.

Больше новостей о: PGO murder investigation Euromaidan Maidan Nezalezhnosti criminal case police officers Euromaidan activist Ivan Bubenchyk

Archive
News
SBU Accusing FSB Of Illegal Detention Of Ukrainian Fishermen In Sea Of Azov 13:28
PGO Stops Investigation Into Euromaidan Activist Bubenchyk Case 13:25
NACB Serves Temporarily Occupied Territories Deputy Minister Hrymchak And His Assistant With Charge Papers 13:21
Court Resumes Case Against NACP Ex-Head Korchak 13:16
NACB Dismisses Case Upon Violations And Neglect Of Duty By Groysman 13:09
more news
Kyiv Airport was recognized the best in the “Airports up to 4 million passengers capacity” category at Routes Silk Road 2019 10:27
Luxembourg Court Obliges Gazprom To Pay USD 2.6 Billion In Favor Of Naftogaz Under Stockholm Arbitration Decisions 18:32
President Representative In Cabinet Herus: Cabinet Obliges Naftogaz To Sell Gas To DTEK Skhidenergo For UAH 2,895 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters 18:30
Actions Of PGO Department Of Horbatiuk Within Case Against Kalyuzhnyy Politically Motivated According To Interpol – Lawyer Bogatyr 09:00
Servant Of The People Party Receives No Proposals As For Establishment Of Rada Coalition 18:35
more news
Criminal Kingpin Levin Suspected Of Murdering Activist Handziuk Detained In One Of EU Countries, Released After Interrogation – Kherson Regional Council Head Manher’s Lawyers 19:40
Servant Of The People Not To Keep Rada Committee On Veterans Affairs 19:44
Court Reinstates First Deputy Prosecutor General Holomsha Dismissed Earlier Under Lustration Procedure 18:27
Luxembourg Court Obliges Gazprom To Pay USD 2.6 Billion In Favor Of Naftogaz Under Stockholm Arbitration Decisions 18:32
CEC Registers Another 57 MPs 18:44
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok