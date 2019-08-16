PGO Stops Investigation Into Euromaidan Activist Bubenchyk Case

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has stopped investigation into a criminal case against Euromaidan activist, Ivan Bubenchyk, suspected of murdering police officers on Maidan Nezalezhnosti square.

The PGO said this in a reply to respective request of Ukrainian News Agency.

Therefore, his indictment has not been submitted to court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 17, 2018, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv decided not to place activist Ivan Bubenchyk under house arrest on suspicion of murdering two police officers during Euromaidan protests and allowed two members of the parliament Andrii Denysenko and Oleh Petrenko (both independent) to bail him.

On April 5, the Prosecutor General's Office withdrew its petition to order detention of Bubenchyk and served him with a new notice of suspicion.

The activist was served with suspicion under Article 348 (encroachment on the lives of law enforcement officers) and Section of Article 263 (unlawful handling of weapons) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine while the suspicion of premeditated murder was withdrawn.

Bubenchyk himself said in a media interview in February 2016 that he fired at police officers and killed two Berkut riot police officers in downtown Kyiv on February 20, 2014.