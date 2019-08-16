NACB Serves Temporarily Occupied Territories Deputy Minister Hrymchak And His Assistant With Charge Papers

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has served Deputy Minister of Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons, Yurii Hrymchak, and his assistant with charge papers.

The NACB has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The charge papers went under Section 4 of Article 190 (swindle) of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB), Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) have detained Deputy Minister of Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine, Yurii Hrymchak, on suspicion of appropriation of USD 1.1 million.