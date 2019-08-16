subscribe to newsletter
25.1 25.45
27.7 28.45
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • NACB Serves Temporarily Occupied Territories Deputy Minister Hrymchak And His Assistant With Charge Papers
16 August 2019, Friday, 13:21 13
Politics 2019-08-16T13:21:59+03:00
Ukrainian news
NACB Serves Temporarily Occupied Territories Deputy Minister Hrymchak And His Assistant With Charge Papers

NACB Serves Temporarily Occupied Territories Deputy Minister Hrymchak And His Assistant With Charge Papers

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has served Deputy Minister of Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons, Yurii Hrymchak, and his assistant with charge papers.

The NACB has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The charge papers went under Section 4 of Article 190 (swindle) of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB), Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) have detained Deputy Minister of Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine, Yurii Hrymchak, on suspicion of appropriation of USD 1.1 million.

Больше новостей о: NACB Yurii Hrymchak Charge Papers

Archive
News
SBU Accusing FSB Of Illegal Detention Of Ukrainian Fishermen In Sea Of Azov 13:28
PGO Stops Investigation Into Euromaidan Activist Bubenchyk Case 13:25
NACB Serves Temporarily Occupied Territories Deputy Minister Hrymchak And His Assistant With Charge Papers 13:21
Court Resumes Case Against NACP Ex-Head Korchak 13:16
NACB Dismisses Case Upon Violations And Neglect Of Duty By Groysman 13:09
more news
Kyiv Airport was recognized the best in the “Airports up to 4 million passengers capacity” category at Routes Silk Road 2019 10:27
Luxembourg Court Obliges Gazprom To Pay USD 2.6 Billion In Favor Of Naftogaz Under Stockholm Arbitration Decisions 18:32
President Representative In Cabinet Herus: Cabinet Obliges Naftogaz To Sell Gas To DTEK Skhidenergo For UAH 2,895 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters 18:30
Actions Of PGO Department Of Horbatiuk Within Case Against Kalyuzhnyy Politically Motivated According To Interpol – Lawyer Bogatyr 09:00
Servant Of The People Party Receives No Proposals As For Establishment Of Rada Coalition 18:35
more news
Criminal Kingpin Levin Suspected Of Murdering Activist Handziuk Detained In One Of EU Countries, Released After Interrogation – Kherson Regional Council Head Manher’s Lawyers 19:40
Servant Of The People Not To Keep Rada Committee On Veterans Affairs 19:44
Court Reinstates First Deputy Prosecutor General Holomsha Dismissed Earlier Under Lustration Procedure 18:27
Luxembourg Court Obliges Gazprom To Pay USD 2.6 Billion In Favor Of Naftogaz Under Stockholm Arbitration Decisions 18:32
CEC Registers Another 57 MPs 18:44
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok