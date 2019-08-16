subscribe to newsletter
25.1 25.45
27.7 28.45
˟
16 August 2019, Friday, 13:16 17
Politics 2019-08-16T14:45:59+03:00
Ukrainian news
Court Resumes Case Against NACP Ex-Head Korchak

Court Resumes Case Against NACP Ex-Head Korchak

The Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv has cancelled the resolution of the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) on dismissal of the case upon introduction by former head of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP), Nataliya Korchak, of a bonus to herself.

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court has received a complaint saying that on April 16, the NACB dismissed the criminal case under Section 5 of Article 191 of the Penal Code of Ukraine against Korchak based on Item 2, Section 1 of Article 284 of the Penal Code of Ukraine in absence of elements of a crime.

According to petitioner, the detective’s decision to dismiss the criminal case was not based in comprehensive, full and unbiased investigation into all circumstances of the criminal case.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, the NACB dismissed the criminal case upon introduction of a bonus by Korchak to herself.

Больше новостей о: court NACB criminal case NACP Nataliya Korchak

Archive
News
SBU Accusing FSB Of Illegal Detention Of Ukrainian Fishermen In Sea Of Azov 13:28
PGO Stops Investigation Into Euromaidan Activist Bubenchyk Case 13:25
NACB Serves Temporarily Occupied Territories Deputy Minister Hrymchak And His Assistant With Charge Papers 13:21
Court Resumes Case Against NACP Ex-Head Korchak 13:16
NACB Dismisses Case Upon Violations And Neglect Of Duty By Groysman 13:09
more news
Kyiv Airport was recognized the best in the “Airports up to 4 million passengers capacity” category at Routes Silk Road 2019 10:27
Luxembourg Court Obliges Gazprom To Pay USD 2.6 Billion In Favor Of Naftogaz Under Stockholm Arbitration Decisions 18:32
President Representative In Cabinet Herus: Cabinet Obliges Naftogaz To Sell Gas To DTEK Skhidenergo For UAH 2,895 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters 18:30
Actions Of PGO Department Of Horbatiuk Within Case Against Kalyuzhnyy Politically Motivated According To Interpol – Lawyer Bogatyr 09:00
Servant Of The People Party Receives No Proposals As For Establishment Of Rada Coalition 18:35
more news
Criminal Kingpin Levin Suspected Of Murdering Activist Handziuk Detained In One Of EU Countries, Released After Interrogation – Kherson Regional Council Head Manher’s Lawyers 19:40
Servant Of The People Not To Keep Rada Committee On Veterans Affairs 19:44
Court Reinstates First Deputy Prosecutor General Holomsha Dismissed Earlier Under Lustration Procedure 18:27
Luxembourg Court Obliges Gazprom To Pay USD 2.6 Billion In Favor Of Naftogaz Under Stockholm Arbitration Decisions 18:32
CEC Registers Another 57 MPs 18:44
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok