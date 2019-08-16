Court Resumes Case Against NACP Ex-Head Korchak

The Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv has cancelled the resolution of the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) on dismissal of the case upon introduction by former head of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP), Nataliya Korchak, of a bonus to herself.

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court has received a complaint saying that on April 16, the NACB dismissed the criminal case under Section 5 of Article 191 of the Penal Code of Ukraine against Korchak based on Item 2, Section 1 of Article 284 of the Penal Code of Ukraine in absence of elements of a crime.

According to petitioner, the detective’s decision to dismiss the criminal case was not based in comprehensive, full and unbiased investigation into all circumstances of the criminal case.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, the NACB dismissed the criminal case upon introduction of a bonus by Korchak to herself.